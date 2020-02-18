NIA takes possession of all Elgar documents, evidence from Pune Police

pune

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) have taken possession of all documents related to the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case from the Pune police, as of Tuesday evening, Pune police officials confirmed.

A senior Pune police official, requesting anonymity, stated that the NIA sleuths carried out physical checks of all evidence in police possession over the last three days. This took place at the Pune Police Commissionerate.

The NIA began its work after a special court in Pune on February 13 sanctioned an application to send “all court records seized muddemal/articles” in the case, to the special NIA court in Mumbai.

Since then, an NIA team, including superintendent of police (SP) Vikram Khalate, NIA, Mumbai, has been in meetings with Pune city police officers in connection with the investigation, the police official said.

On February 12 the state home department gave its consent for the transfer of the case to the NIA.

The Pune court, in a February 14 order, ordered the NIA to arrange for “transportation of the records and proceedings, along with muddemal (in sealed condition)” to the special NIA court, Mumbai.

The court also ordered that all the arrested accused be produced before the special NIA court on or before February 28.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham and NIA spokesperson Alok Mittal did not respond to calls and texts last evening.