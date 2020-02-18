e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / NIA takes possession of all Elgar documents, evidence from Pune Police

NIA takes possession of all Elgar documents, evidence from Pune Police

pune Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:47 IST
HT  Correspondent
HT  Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) have taken possession of all documents related to the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case from the Pune police, as of Tuesday evening, Pune police officials confirmed.

A senior Pune police official, requesting anonymity, stated that the NIA sleuths carried out physical checks of all evidence in police possession over the last three days. This took place at the Pune Police Commissionerate.

The NIA began its work after a special court in Pune on February 13 sanctioned an application to send “all court records seized muddemal/articles” in the case, to the special NIA court in Mumbai.

Since then, an NIA team, including superintendent of police (SP) Vikram Khalate, NIA, Mumbai, has been in meetings with Pune city police officers in connection with the investigation, the police official said.

On February 12 the state home department gave its consent for the transfer of the case to the NIA.

The Pune court, in a February 14 order, ordered the NIA to arrange for “transportation of the records and proceedings, along with muddemal (in sealed condition)” to the special NIA court, Mumbai.

The court also ordered that all the arrested accused be produced before the special NIA court on or before February 28.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham and NIA spokesperson Alok Mittal did not respond to calls and texts last evening.

top news
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News