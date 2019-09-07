Online friend robs woman of Rs 11.93 lakh in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:20 IST

The Pune police crime branch, on Saturday, arrested a man for committing a theft of Rs 11.93 lakh at his online friend’s residence, located in Dhawal Giri Society in Market Yard, Bibvewadi, on September 6.

The accused man has been identified as Nilesh Sharad Taware (39), a resident of Satara.

According to the crime branch officials, the accused had befriended the woman on an online platform a few months ago. He had obtained all the details about her house while they were chatting. He went to her residence to conduct a recce and stole the house keys.

The police recovered 39 tolas of gold and Rs11.93 lakh in cash from his possession. Taware was arrested based on the close circuit television (CCTV) footage of the society. Taware has 33 cases of theft registered against him at different police stations, police said.

Taware has been booked under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another case, Snehal Prashant Ale, 31, a resident of Chinchwad lodged a case against an unidentified seller for duping her of Rs 4 lakh. According to Ale, she had contacted the accused through an online platform, in order to purchase a car from him. The accused asked her to deposit Rs 4 lakh in his online account, but did not deliver the car. A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been lodged at Chikali police station.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 21:20 IST