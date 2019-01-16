Over 100 cases filed in 2017 against builder DS Kulkarni pending in Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha-Rera) court

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha-Rera) court is yet to deliver its final judgement on 100 cases filed by the citizens in the year 2017 against the builder DS Kulkarni for delaying the possession of flats to them.

While according to the section 71/2 of the RERA act, the authorities are bound to deliver the judgement in 60 days from the day complaint is filed, however, the Rera court is yet to initiate an action in the cases filed in 2017.

Chintan Mokashi, a senior citizen who has filed a case against builder DS Kulkarni said, “It has been almost a year since we filed cases against D S Kulkarni for not giving us the possession of our flats, however, we still await the final judgement from the Rera court. Although Rera has created a good redressal mechanism on papers, however, they have failed to abide by it in reality.”

He further added, “Besides this, all our attempts of establishing communication with the Rera authorities have gone in vain as no authorities in Mumbai as well as in Pune are willing to talk to us about the complaints.”

Reacting to the allegations made by citizens, FD Jadhav, deputy secretary of Maha-Rera Pune said, “Majority of the cases related to DSK are heard in the Mumbai bench of Maha-rera court. While Rera has taken ex parte decisions in many of the cases against DSK, there are still some pending cases, the hearing of which is in progress.”

“Remaining details of these cases in particular can only be sought from the Mumbai bench of Maha rera”, said Jadhav.

Another complainant Ameya Nawathe accused the Rera officials of passing the buck on each other when it comes to claiming responsibility of the delay in taking actions by the authorities.He said, “Establishing a contact with Rera authorities has become very difficult for the common citizens. When we go to Mumbai Rera bench, we are directed to Pune court and the Pune authorities ask us to go to Mumbai court. Rera authorities have clearly failed in their preamble to help the citizens leaving us in severe predicaments.”

