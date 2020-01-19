Pillion rider run over by car as bike skids in Nigdi

pune

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:27 IST

A 56-year-old woman was run over by a car on Saturday evening, after the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on, skidded on a road that was undergoing repair work in Nigdi.

The deceased woman has been identified as Saraswati Suresh Shinde, 56. Her son Ganesh Suresh Shinde, 37, was riding the two-wheeler and filed the complaint in the matter.

The victim is a resident of Rajgad Park, More vasti, Chikhali, said police

The accident took place on the road that connects Nigdi-Pradhikaran with Akurdi station, at 6:30pm on Saturday.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177, 132(1)(c) of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Nigdi police station.

This is the second such incident in the past week, said police.

On January 14, Diksha Narhari Ogale, 17, was run over by a crane on Bund Garden road after her vehicle slipped from the separation formed by part-concrete-part-tar road that leads towards the Yerawada bridge.