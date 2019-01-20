Pimpri-Chinchwad police  arrest man involved in 10 cases of chain-snatching

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a man for his involvement in ten cases of chain snatching in the city. The accused has been identified as Somnath Madhukar Chobhe (31), a resident of Ashoknagar in Shrirampur, Ahmednagar and a native of Vidhisha in Madhya Pradesh.

The police have recovered gold weighing 240 grams estimate to be worth Rs 7,38,000 from Chobhe.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Harshal Kadam of Pimpri Chinchwad police crime branch learned that Chobhe was involved in chain snatching incidents during various festivals including Makar Sankranti in 2018. Kadam learned that he was involved in a chain-snatching case on January 14, 2018 (Makar Sankranti) in Dehuroad police station jurisdiction along with other members.

Chobhe was found to have arrived in Dehuroad with an accomplice on the day of Sankranti. While one of them was riding a Bajaj Pulsar motorbike, the other one was riding a Bajaj Dominar.

When he was arrested, Chobhe was in judicial custody in Shrirampur sub-jail in a case registered in Shrirampur police station. The case he was arrested in, was registered under Sections 3(25), 7 of Arms Act along with Section 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

He was moved from the sub-jail to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch in order to investigate the Dehuroad chain snatching case. During the investigation, the police found his involvement in nine other cases, including one under MCOCA.

Of the ten cases, three cases were registered at Dehuroad and Talegaon Dabhade police stations each, two cases were registered at Wadgaon Maval and Nigdi police station each, according to the police.

While all the cases have been registered under Sections 392 and 34 of Indian Penal Code, the stringent MCOCA has been invoked in one of the three cases registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

Irani national arrested by Pune police on five chain snatching cases

An Irani national was arrested by the Pune police on five counts of chain snatching in various parts of the city in 2018. The man was identified as Mohmmad Afsar alias Andu (27), a resident of Ambivali in Thane.

The Irani national has cases against him at Chaturshringii, Koregaon park and Warje police stations each and two at Sinhagad road police station.

The police recovered gold ornaments weighing 92 grams collectively worth Rs 2,40,000, according to a police statement.

Andu was arrested by Mumbai police’s Bhoiwada police station in the last week. During his custody with Bhoiwada police, police hawaldar Bashir Sayyed of Pune police received information about Andu’s involvement in a chain snatching incident in Baner, Pune.

With guidance from assistant police commissioner Sameer Shaikh and senior police inspector Rajendra Kadam the Irani national was brought from Mumbai to Pune. During his custody, he accepted about his involvement in the case registered at Chaturshringi police station in 2018. And upon further investigation, his involvement in four other cases was brought to light.

All the cases were registered under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code indicating at the involvement of more people in these crimes.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 16:24 IST