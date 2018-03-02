PMC to construct tunnel at Taljai Hill connecting Sinhagad road to Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi areas

To resolve the traffic congestion near Sahakarnagar and Sinhagad road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed to build a tunnel to connect the two roads which will benefit Hingne, Padmavati and Bibvewadi areas.

PMC standing committee chairman Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday announced a budgetary allocation of ₹2 crore for the tunnel and said that very soon the civic body will appoint a consultant to make a detailed project report (DPR) of the plan.

Mohol presented the budget for the year 2018-19 in which various provisions were made.

Mohol said, “Pune city has many hills in its jurisdiction. Due to these hills, citizens have to use a long route to connect to other areas though aerial distance is very less in these areas. By considering this, PMC has planned to build a tunnel at Taljai Hill. It would be a win-win situation as there would be no excavation on the hill directly which will save the greenery and it will save distance.”

While the proposal was first made in PMC during 2011, it was for the first time that standing committee made budgetary allocation for it.

PMC additional city engineer Srinivas Bonala said, “Standing committee chairman has announced the tunnel at Taljai Hill, which is a good concept. Before planning it, the civic administration will check the feasibility report. The consultant will do a detail study and make the design accordingly. Right now this project is only at the concept level but very soon work will start on it. It is not clear where exactly the tunnel work will start.”

Another civic official on condition of anonymity said that the tunnel work would be greenfield. Citizens would only be able to know the work after its completion. The machinery and technology that are used for underground Metro rail and is available in the city are the same that can be used for erecting the tunnel.

Residents living in Sinhagad area need to come to Swargate via Sarasbaug area to reach Satara Road. If the tunnel becomes a reality, the citizens will be able to connect Sahakarnagar, Padmavati and Bibvewadi areas within few minutes.

In the pipeline

Three tunnels were proposed in 2011 but the PMC standing committee made a budgetary allocation for it for the first time this year.

To resolve traffic problems in the city, PMC had proposed three tunnels at Taljai hill, Chatuhshrungi hill and Panchwati hill. But all these remained on paper and now the civic administration plans to made budgetary provision for it.

The tunnel through Taljai hill would connect Katraj, Dhankavdi,Bibvewadi and Sahakarnagar areas to Sinhagad road.

The tunnel from Gokhalenagar to Pashan Panchvati would help reduce traffic congestion at Ganeshkhind road and Senapati Bapat road.

The tunnel proposed from Sutardara in Kothrud to Panchwati will help in connecting Hingane, Kothrud with Pashan, Aundh and Baner areas.