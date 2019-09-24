PMC to seek police help to identify people who put up 7,052 illegal hoardings for CM’s yatra

pune

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:54 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stated that they have not yet identified the persons who put up 7,052 illegal hoardings and posters that sprung up in various parts of the city ahead of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh yatra on September 14.

Shantanu Goel, PMC’s additional municipal commissioner, said, “While the civic body has already removed all the illegal hoardings in the city which were put for Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis’ yatra, however, we are struggling to find who put up these hoardings in the first place.”

Goel said, “We cannot file complaints against those persons whose photos or names are mentioned in the flexes or banners. He or she can deny installing it. Hence, we are examining the option of filing police complaints against unidentified persons.”

According to Goel, many of the leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have refused to take ownership of these hoardings and say that they are unaware as to who had put these hoardings. Often the BJP leaders say that these hoardings were put by party workers.

According to the information provided by the civic body’s action report, of the 7,052 illegal hoardings, 1,356 hoardings were in Wanowrie, Ramtekadi, Hadapsar and Mundhwa areas. There were no illegal hoardings on Ahmednagar road, Wadgaonsheri, Shivajinagar and Sinhgad road areas.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh yatra entered Pune on September 14.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 16:51 IST