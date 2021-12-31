Police issue notices to 530 social media groups ahead of Bhima Koregaon anniversary

pune

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 23:04 IST

The Pune rural police have served notices to as many as 530 social media group administrators, warning them not to allow posts pertaining to inflammatory messages in the wake of January 1 anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon.

The police have warned that an FIR will be lodged against the miscreants and group admins will be held responsible for objectionable social media material circulation related to the event.

As many as 120 Whatsapp groups in Shikrapur have been issued the notice while 410 groups under Lonikand police station area have been issued similar notices.

Shikrapur police station in-charge Umesh Tawaskar said, “We have issued notices to the group admins and have asked them to remain vigilant about the postings on social media and ensure that inflammatory message don’t go viral.”

Lonikand police station in-charge Pratap Mankar said that notices have been issued to the group admins and action can be taken against those violating the rules.

The rural police made it clear that arrests can be made under the relevant sections of the IT act and IPC which invites three years of imprisonment.

Rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh and Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, both have appealed for peaceful observance of the anniversary celebrations at Perne village where the victory monument is located.

Clashes broke out at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018, which left one person dead and 40 injured a day after Elgar Parishad was organised at the historic Shaniwarwada in Pune a day earlier on December 31.

A conclave organised ahead of the bicentenary of the 1818 Battle of Koregaon in which the British army, manned primarily by Dalit soldiers defeated the Peshwas who were the then rulers.

Elgar Parishad on January 30?

Former Bombay high court judge justice B G Kolse Patil on Thursday announced that yet another edition of Elgar Parishad will be held in Pune on January 30 at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch. Patil said that if the police refuse permission to the event than the event will be held on the street.