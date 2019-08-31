e-paper
Private company in Pune catches fire, no loss of life

Thick smoke engulfed the area as two fire tenders and one tanker belonging to PMC fire department struggled to contain the blaze for over one hour

pune Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A fire broke out at Baker company in Vimannagar on Friday. The blaze was reported at around 6.15am, said fire brigade officials.
A fire broke out at Baker company in Vimannagar on Friday. The blaze was reported at around 6.15am, said fire brigade officials. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

A major fire broke out at a Baker company located in the Vimannagar, on Friday morning.

The blaze was reported at around 6.15 am, said officials of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire department

Thick smoke engulfed the area as two fire tenders and one tanker belonging to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire department struggled to contain the blaze for over one hour.

“There is no report of any loss of life or any person being trapped in the fire,” said Prashant Ranpise head of the civic fire department Pune Municipal Corporation.

Residents who had gathered around the site said they noticed the fire at around 6.30 am.

The police force was also deployed in the premises to control the mob, said an official from the fire brigade department.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 17:02 IST

