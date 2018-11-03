Pune-based alumnus of IIT Bombay shares insights about his alma mater

Cracking the entrance exams for the Indian Institute of Technology is no more about merit, it is about strategy, says Suneet Chitale, Pune-based prominent alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). He shares his insights about how his alma mater has evolved over the years and how he is looking forward to the activities planned for the 60 years completion of the institution.

While discussing about the hype around getting admissions into IITs, he said, “ A majority of students are not completely sure of what they want to do. In our times, IIT served like as an open space to discover oneself, for the best minds in the country. Today, however, it is about cracking the code through strategy, thanks to the coaching centres.”

He added that the dearth of seats in IITs across the country has fuel the hype and has provided a lucrative business opportunity for the coaching centres.

“Businessmen smell an opportunity and use it. But, honestly it is a waste. The goal should be to get good and relevant education, not to just land yourself in IIT, just for the brand name. Parents as well as students should understand that. The cumulative amount spent every year on these coaching centres would indeed surpass the entire budget of the IITs,” he said.

Chitale belonged to the 1984 batch of Mechanical Engineering at IIT-Bombay, which was the last batch to have the 5-year-course. Now as the president of the alumni association of IIT-B Pune Chapter, Chitale organises various networking sessions and workshops on various interdisciplinary topics, for the alumni at Pune. One of its prominent events, ‘Innovations’ in 2010 showcased the innovation of Arunachalam Muruganantham, better known as the Padman.

On November 3, members of the association will assemble at this year’s biggest event, the diamond jubilee celebrations of their alma mater at Conrad Pune, at 6 pm.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 16:32 IST