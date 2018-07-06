Pune divisional railway manager on how Pune station is on a platform to escalate quality of rail travel

Milind Deoskar, Pune divisional railway manager, Central Railway

Pune railway station caters to a footfall of over one lakh passengers daily. Considering the rising footfall, several amenities are continuously being planned. Plans have been made to have foot over-bridges and escalators at Pune station, while efforts are also being made to maintain cleanliness with constant drives to fine passengers found littering the station premises.

With a view to provide more passenger amenities and to ensure smooth running of trains from the division, several things have been planned for the Pune Division.

The station has several paintings on its walls depicting the wildlife around Pune with a view to creating awareness about this. Similarly, paintings will soon come up at a number of stations including Satara, Miraj and Kolhapur which are part of the Pune Division.

Also, for the convenience of passengers, a 12-metre wide foot over-bridge is being constructed connecting platform No 1 to No 6. This was a much awaited work and will be completed very soon. A new sky walk has been constructed at Pune railway station which is presently open for all to use. Currently the work of constructing the stairs, which will connect the foot over-bridge to the newly constructed platform is being undertaken. The staircase connecting platforms No 4 and No 5 will be completed soon and will be open for use within the coming 15 days.

Once the work of the foot-over bridge gets completed, the railway administration will then undertake the work of constructing escalators and lifts at the station. There is a plan to have two escalators - one up and the other down on the Tadiwala road side of the station. One escalator has been planned on platform No 2 and two more would go up. Escalators have also been planned on the Datta mandir side of the station, up and down. Apart from escalators, a lift has been planned on the Mumbai end of platforms Nos 4 and 5.

These works will help rising footfall at the station and enable people to move freely with ease. Escalators and lifts will be more beneficial to senior citizens and differently-abled people.

The other project which I am looking forward to is the Pune yard re-modelling project. The railways will be undertaking this project as soon as possible. Pune Yard includes platforms and tracks among other things.

The primary need is to extend all platforms to accommodate 24 coach trains. This would allow any train to be stationed at any given platform, which will save passenger time. The funds required to undertake this work is to the tune of Rs 50 crore. Once these funds become available, the work of widening platforms would be undertaken immediately. Currently, only platforms No 1 and No 3 of the Pune railway station can accommodate trains with 24 coaches. Due to this restriction, all trains cannot be stationed at any given platform and often, trains have to be kept waiting, affecting their run-time significantly.

I also wish to mention that presently the trains coming from Shivajinagar railway station to Pune station travel at a speed of 10 km/hr. This is mainly due to the old signalling system.

Once the work of the Pune yard remodelling is undertaken we would also undertake the work of changing the signalling system which will help trains attain the speed of 30 km/hr.

One aspect of good service is the punctuality of trains and I am happy to say that Pune Division is performing very well on this score. Trains leaving from the division have been punctual on most occasions due to the efforts undertaken by everyone. The main hindrance to this has been the frequent run-overs and chain pulling which has become rampant.

Growing trespassing has been a major concern and even after collecting fines and spreading awareness, passengers are seen risking their lives and trespassing. Due to this there are run overs which is a major concern. Also chain pulling incidents are rising. Pune alone sees close to six to seven chain pulling incidents daily. Due to chain pulling, the train gets delayed by around seven to eight minutes which has a cascading effect on the timetable of trains lined behind. Hence, we have been constantly appealing to the people to avoid chain pulling when not required and to not trespass mainly for their own safety.

The primary need is to extend all platforms to accommodate 24 coach trains. This would allow any train to be stationed at any given platform, which will save passenger time. The funds required to undertake this work is to the tune of Rs 50 crore. Once these funds become available, the work of widening platforms would be undertaken immediately. Currently, only platforms No 1 and No 3 of the Pune railway station can accommodate trains with 24 coaches.