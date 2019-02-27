Pune drug store owner booked for selling medicines meant for army hospitals

A drug store owner has been booked for selling medicines, meant to be distributed to the under- privileged, on Tuesday. The police found six batches containing 2,000 tablets of Januvia 100mg, meant for distribution at government and military hospitals at no cost.

Shrinivas Rajendra Bala, the owner of Shashank Pharma and Surgical shop, Sadashiv peth, has been booked along with pharmacist, Rajesh Motilal Bhutada.

BM Raikar, assistant police inspector of Vishrambaug police station, who is investigating the case said, “The complainant in the case is a drug inspector. The total cost of the seized drugs is yet to be determined, however, the manufacturer will be contacted for the same.”

A case under Sections 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 has been registered at Vishrambaug police station.

A similar case was registered at Alankar police station in the last week against four drug stores.

The police seized 400 strips of the same drugs. The means by which the raided stores received access to these medicines is a part of investigation, said to the police.

Januvia 100mg is used to treat blood pressure and diabetes type 2, and are manufactured by a drug company in the United Kingdom. The imported drug is sent to defence hospitals and employees’ state insurance scheme (ESIS) hospitals in the country said the food and drug administration (FDA) officials.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:19 IST