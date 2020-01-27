Pune got Rs 98 cr less last year than what was promised by previous govt for schemes, says Ajit Pawar

pune

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:50 IST

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that the previous Devendra Fadnavis government failed to give Rs 98 crore for the implementation of various schemes in the district, even though it had been promised as a part of the annual expenditure in 2019-20 by the Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Addressing a press conference in Pune after attending a meeting of Pune district annual planning committee on Monday, Pawar said that while the previous government had sanctioned Rs 619 crore for the district, only Rs 521 crore came in, thus affecting the implementation of some schemes.

“This should not have happened, irrespective of whoever was in power at the state. Every district should get what has been sanctioned to it,” said Pawar.

When asked about the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s approach towards the Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan, known to be the flagship water conservation project of the previous government, Pawar said that his government will not cancel funds meant for schemes which are beneficial to the people of the state.

“The previous government implemented the Jalukta Shivar Abhiyan by renaming some of the old schemes which had been started by other governments in the past. As far as we are concerned, any scheme which is beneficial for the people will continue to be implemented,” said Pawar. His remarks came days after the Nashik divisional commissioner stopped works related to the scheme in five districts of the division.

The deputy chief minister also reiterated his proposal to covert the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) into a Neo Metro stretch amid voices of opposition from the Congress party. Pawar said that he has spoken to Congress leaders opposing the move and issue will be resolved soon. “I too have spoken to some experts and if need be, will speak to more people. But any project, which is not feasible and is not in the interest of the people, will not be implemented,” he added.

On the implementation of CAA and NRC in Maharashtra, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that his government will ensure that the people will not have to suffer at any cost. On the proposal about waiving a ban on liquor in Chandrapur district of Vidarbha, Pawar said that no decision has been taken on the matter.