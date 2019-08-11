Pune International Literary Festival 2019 to focus on ‘climate change’

pune

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:34 IST

The seventh edition of the Pune International Literary Festival (PILF) to be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada), Baner on September 20-22 will focus on climate change.

“This year our social theme is ‘Save Our Earth’ with the focus on climate change. Some sessions and a social pavilion would be dedicated to the theme. Our celebrated author exhibition is on paranormal suspense and mystery romance writer Daphne Du Maurier, who has written some masterpieces in her lifetime,” said Manjiri Prabhu, author and founder/director of the festival.

Eminent poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar will inaugurate the festival on September 20 and a special session “Yours Truly, Javed Akhtar”, planned as a “spoken biography” has been organised as one of the highlights.

The author exhibition would give the attendees a peek into a mystery writer’s life and writings. And the social theme would seek to create awareness on the gravity of climate change and what each person should do to avert a major crisis in the future.

As in previous years, the festival will provide a platform for debut authors in the session “WhyBuyMyBook?”. While walk-in attendees could listen to authors reading from their books at the Caravan-By-The-Tree event, a children’s stream called “Treasure Island” with interactive sessions for children above 8 years of age has been planned.

The festival has collaborations with the Salzburg Global Seminar and Literature Across Frontiers with the participation of French, Portuguese and Austrian authors among others.

A couple of documentary screenings around the theme of the festival have also been planned.

