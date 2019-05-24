Pune Municipal Corporation collects fines from housing societies without wet garbage treatment facility

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started collecting fine from housing societies across the city for failing to process or treat their wet garbage within the premises. PMC has also warned housing societies that if they would not treat wet garbage generated in their premises, the civic body will stop lifting it.

During the ongoing drive which began two weeks ago, PMC collected fine worth Rs 2.5 lakh from 46 housing societies.

Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner, said, “As per the law, it is mandatory for bulk waste generators to process wet garbage at source. This law has been implemented for the entire state and not only for Pune.”

“At the same time, it is accepted that old housing societies are facing practical problems. The old societies might have minimum funds. PMC will try to extend help to such societies from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The civic body will also give technical help to the residents,” said Rao.

Dyaneshwar Molak, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “PMC has issued notices to housing societies in last two years and has appealed to them to install a plant in their society to treat wet garbage. As per the law, it is mandatory for bulk wet waste generators to process it in their premises. As housing societies have failed to do it, PMC has started a drive to collect fine.”

Meanwhile, elected members from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have opposed the administration’s stand and have asked the municipal commissioner to go slow in this regard by considering the practical problems faced by some housing societies.

Shrinath Bhimale, leader of the house in PMC, said, “It is wrong to impose fines on old housing societies. Firstly, people do not have land in their premises. Secondly, they do not have funds to erect such plants. Though new housing societies are doing it, we need to find a solution for old housing societies.”

Pravin Chorbole, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said, “Housing societies are being targeted by PMC staff. The stringent action by the civic body needs to slow down.”

Arvind Shinde, Congress leader, has appealed to the municipal commissioner that PMC administration should utilise corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for erecting the garbage plants at the housing societies instead of imposing fines.

Bala Oswal, Shiv Sena leader, said, “PMC has issued notices to housing societies in Bibvewadi and is imposing fines on them. The societies are old and the maintenance of those societies is below Rs 500 per month. How can they afford to erect a wet processing plant? Some societies do not have the land required to erect such processing plants.”

Oswal has asked permission to allow corporators to use ward development fund for this purpose.

What does the law say?

According to the municipal solid wastes (management and handling) rules, 2000, if a society produces 100 kilogrammes of wet garbage or more in a day, it is mandatory for them to treat the waste within society premises. Societies which have at least 70 flats or the area is more than one acre, then they are considered as bulk garbage generatorss. Societies that treat the wet waste will also receive a five per cent property tax exemption.

First Published: May 24, 2019 14:27 IST