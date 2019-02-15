Pune police book man for stalking, sexual harassment of ex-wife

A man was booked by the Pune police for sexually harassing and stalking his ex-wife. The man was identified as Atul Pawar, a resident of Pimpri. The complaint was lodged by the 21-year-old ex-wife at Wakad police station. According to the police, on February 8, at 7 pm Pawar allegedly accosted his ex-wife and held her hand. He also send lewd text messages to her.

According to the police, the two had a love marriage, but when the 21-year-old wife learned that Pawar has a criminal record she filed for a divorce.

Tanaji Bhogam of Wakad police station who registered the case said, “The two had a love marriage. But after marriage she learned that he has a criminal background. So she filed for a divorce from him.” The police are investigating whether the man has a history of crime cases in the city.

In her complaint the 21-year-old said that Pawar accosted her when she walked back to her house after college.

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Pawar.

