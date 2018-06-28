Pune product designers introduce ‘eco-makhars’ for upcoming Ganapati festival

In view on the ban on thermocol products in Maharashtra and its impact on Ganeshotsav decorations a few months from now, two product designers from Pune have come up with eco-friendly alternatives for the Ganapati‘makhars’ (decorations).

“Eco-friendly decorations will be in demand with the recent ban on plastic and thermocol items, and that will give an edge if people opt for eco-friendly decorative pieces for Ganapati festival,” said Abhay Kardeguddi, the creator of the eco-friendly ‘makhar’, at a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that the do-it-yourself ‘Eco Makhars’ design developed by him along with senior product designer Nachiket Thakur, was appreciated by The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as the Top 10 Eco Innovations in India and sold well worldwide.

Kardeguddi and Thakur who are partners at NIVA Growth Consultants are conducting workshops where they teach how eco-friendly makhars can be made. The decorations are reasonably priced, biodegradable and can be easily assembled, dismantled and stored conveniently in a paper box.

The product designers said entrepreneurs could benefit by creating eco-friendly items for Ganapati festival.

“These makhars are made using recycled paper and corrugated paper, and are available in four colours. They can bear up to 15 kg of weight besides being reusable for at least 3 to 5 years,” Thakur said.