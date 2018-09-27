Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics to start survey of 11 merged villages

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has appointed Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics for conducting the socio-economic survey of the newly merged 11 villages at a cost of ₹19.99 lakh.Yogesh Mulik, chairman, Pune municipal corporation, standing committee said, “Pune municipal corporation had started the process of development plan for the 11 villages. It is necessary to understand the present condition of the villages and their expectations for the future.”

PROCESS STARTED

The Pune municipal corporation has started the process of the development plan for the 11 merged villages although the rest of the process will be done after Gokhale institute finishes the socio-economic survey.The state government has recently merged Lohegaon, Mundha, Hadapsar, Shivane, Ambegaon, Undri, Dhyari, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi within the PMC limits. The survey is meant to understand the current status of people, total population count, number of people living in slums, in houses and who are homeless, in the 11 merged villages.

ROAD FURTHER DOWN

Mulik said that once Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics finishes the survey, it will be helpful to divide the villages under different zones and also introduce various reservations based on the needs of the people. The chairman of Pune municipal corporation (PMC) standing committee said that Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics was selected, without inviting tender as it was an institution of repute. The survey by Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics of the 11 emerged villages is expected to be completed within the next six months.

