Pune’s Naidu hospital in isolation for want of expertise to operate non-existent ICU

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:22 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation-run Naidu Hospital, the only government infection-control hospital in the city and the first-response hospital for any infection outbreak is ill-equipped to provide critical care.

The hospital does not have an intensive care unit (ICU) or ventilation in place.

Naidu hospital houses the isolation wards where patients suspected of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection are admitted until they are confirmed negative for the infection.

Although the revamp of the isolation ward is in the pipeline, civic officials from the health department say that they are unable to hire expert staff to handle ICU equipment.

A senior health official on condition of anonymity said, “There are three types of quarantine facilities, primary, secondary and tertiary. While the one at Naidu is the primary isolation ward with basic nursing care provided by the nursing staff, the secondary one has the semi-ventilation facilities. The tertiary isolation ward is fully equipped with a ventilator facility and ICU. The problem is hiring the required expert staff for the same.”

“We are not able to get eligible staff and so the equipment or the revamp of the isolation ward is put on hold,” said the official.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief, health department, said, “The work on the oxygen pipeline automation system, ICU and ventilation system is in progress, but we are unable to find the expert doctors and physician required to handle the equipment.”

“For now we have a tie-up with Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) if in case any infected person needs ventilation support and isolation. We also have private hospitals in the city which have those facilities and we can shift the patients to any of these hospitals if needed,” said Dr Hankare.

Dr Ajay Tawde, superintendent at Sassoon Hospital, said, “At our isolation ward we have ventilators and intensive care units and we have expert physicians to handle the machinery, which is required in case of emergency or last stage treatment.”

Dr Abhijit More, expert and a public health activist, said, “It is necessary to have a ventilator at an isolation centre, especially when patients are admitted for infectious diseases affecting the respiratory tract.”

“This shows the lack of preparedness of a civic hospital as they are completely dependent on Sassoon Hospital. If an isolated patient has to be rushed from one place to another in case of emergency then what is the use of isolation,” said Dr More.