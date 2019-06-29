Pune’s oldest kidney donor’s farm lifestyle enables her to save 13-year-old grandson

Seventy-two-year Gulab Bhundere, is now the oldest living person in Pune to suceessfully donate a kidney; but what is really moving about this story is that she donated her kidney to her 13-year-old grandson.

Jehangir hospital’s nephrology team, who conducted the transplant on May 23 and all public information was withheld to ensure the donor and donee are healthy, post surgery.

Dr Deepak Kirpekar, senior surgeon and urologist, Jehangir hospital, says, “It was a challenging case and seeing the dedication of the grandmother towards her grandson was overwhelming. When the donor expressed her desire to donate one of her kidneys, we screened her for any possible co-morbidities and found her to be absolutely fit. Her clinical history was absolutely clear and given her age she was not found to have a single co-morbidity like hypertension or diabetes.”

Originally from Kalyan, the Bhundere family were left bereft when the 13-year-old Sahil, was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure 11 months ago.

The young teen underwent seven surgeries to up his survival rate and has been on regular dialysi.

Sahil’s father, Santosh Bhundere, a police constable in Thane, approached Dr Manoj Matnani in Bombay Hospital who immediately referred the case to Jehangir Hospital.

“My mother gave birth to me on May 23 and now she saved my son on the same day; its like the rebirth of my child on the day I was born,” says an emotional Santosh Bhundere.

Bhundere adds, “When we were informed about the kidney transplant as the only option we looked for match, but could not find any; that is when my mother Gulab Bhundere, a 72-year-old farmer, came to our rescue.”

“Initially, we were in doubt given her age, but she did not give up and stood firm on her decision,” he says.

Confirming Gulab Bhundere as being the oldest kidney donor in Pune, Dr Abhay Sadre, founder, Pune Nephrology Society and head of nephrology at Ruby Hall Clinic; and Aarti Gokhale, chief coordinator at the Zonal transplant coordination committee (ZTCC), said, “We have not come across a kidney donor beyond the age of 70. Gulab is the oldest we have in Pune.”

Sadre says, “Usually a donor above 65 is rejected because of age-related complications and co-morbidities. The older the patient, chances of having poor quality organs and co-morbidities arises.”

72-year-old Gulab Bhundere’s fitness profile

Vegetarian for 50 years

Walks daily as a farmer, raising four children on her own

Eats small portions and drinks only warm water.

Never faced any medical problem in her lifetime.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 15:02 IST