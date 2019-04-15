Pune to witness 39 deg C temp with evening showers till April 17: IMD

Maximum temperatures of 39.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, gave way to a heavy, but brief thunderstorm and rain in the evening, offering some respite to residents of the city wilting under the severe April heat.

Though down by at least a degree from Saturday’s maximum temperature of 40.9, Sunday was still searingly hot during the day.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) did forecast the rainfall and lightning, both for Sunday and Monday, in Pune and the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. However, at the same time IMD has forecast a heat wave over isolated pockets of Vidarbha and adjoining parts of the region.

“The mercury is likely to decrease by two to three degrees Celsius in most places in the state for the next three days. As far as Pune city is concerned, the maximum temperature will remain 38 degrees C to 39 degrees C,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, Pune.

“Because of the presence of a troughline from Marathwada via Vidarbha to south interior Karnataka and the presence of cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha, Marathwada and south central Maharashtra, we are witnessing rainfall.On April 15 and 16 it will continue and from April 17 it will start normalising ,” Kashyapi added.

Yesterday, Khargone in west Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius in the country.

