Pune witnesses two deaths in road accidents in the past two days

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old was killed and his friend was injured after they rammed into a tempo truck while speeding on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway on the Pune-Mumbai side. The deceased teenager was riding the bike while the injured teenager, Shubham Santosh Kakade (16), was riding pillion. Kakade suffered minor injuries.

The police decided to withhold the identity of the deceased boy, as he was booked in a case of causing his death due to negligent driving.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 304(a) of Indian penal code (IPC) along with sections 184, 119/177, 4(1)189 and 5/181 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Warje police station against the deceased boy.

In another incident which happened a day before the Warje accident, a woman was killed while her son sustained grievous injuries. The deceased woman has been identified as Madhura Dimothe while her son has been identified as Mihir Dimothe. The two were coming out of Sarasbaug and crossing the road on foot when a speeding motorbike hit them. While the woman succumbed to her injuries, her son has sustained grievous injuries, according to the police.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 304(a) of IPC and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against the unidentified rider of a motorbike.

While the information about the owner of the vehicle could not be ascertained, the number of the vehicle was found to be MH12AW3229, according to a statement by the police.

The case is being investigated by assistant police inspector RS Rathod of Swargate police station.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:39 IST