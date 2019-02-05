Ramesh Batkar tried to be jovial till the last day, says actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni

To begin with, it is extremely painful and hard for me to speak about Ramesh Bhatkar’s demise. We have not only lost a great actor but also a great being today.

I have been working for cancer awareness for a while now and that’s when I got to know of his illness. Since, the past one year, in his fight against cancer we were together. I have been in touch with him since then and tried my best to do whatever little I could. It was unfortunate to see him suffer and it is saddening to know that we lost him after the brave fight that he put up.

My father-in-law Jairam Kulkarni and he worked together on several projects. We were family friends and our families knew each other for a very long time. I met him very often over the past one year, where I would cheer him up and support him. I wanted to be able to be with him and his family, as and when it was required.

His family and he tried their best to conquer the disease but unfortunately it was too late. He was diagnosed pretty late with a severe stage of pancreatic cancer. It is my sincere request to every one out there, to try and learn early signs and symptoms. Do not ignore or push forward an illness. Cancer is a very serious disease and see how we have lost another pure soul to it.

I remember Ramesh as a very jovial person. And, he carried this spirit and positivity till the last minute.

I recently shared the stage with him where he was called to honour the centenary birth year of his father Snehal (Vasudeo) Bhatkar, a veteran musician. The show highlighted the journey of the musician and Ramesh spoke very fondly of him. He was very happy that finally his father received the much deserved attention and due. It was his wish to be able to do something special for his late father.

Professionally, he was a part of my very first film shoots and after that we did not really get many opportunities to work together. When I started working in the industry, he was a star. The way he carried himself, his portrayal of roles, his grace and of course his command over the language. Despite all the fame and success, he never threw tantrums, never displayed temper, there was no ego. He was one of the most easy going and easy actors.

(As told to Anjali Shetty)

