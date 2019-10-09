Ready to cast your vote, Pune? Here’s your go-to guide for all Assembly seats with areas of concern, sitting MLAs

pune

With Assembly elections just over two weeks away, residents have to make an informed decision about their right to vote. Pune city has eight Assembly segments and here, we present to you information about four of the constituencies, their sitting MLAs, problems faced by the Assembly constituency and what more could be done in the area. Read on to be better informed before you cast your vote.

Monsoons have exposed poor roads in Wadgaonsheri. ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

Wadgaonsheri:

Number of voters: 4,52,983

Location: The constituency covers areas around Ahmednagar road.

Profile: Over the years, Wadgaonsheri has seen an influx of malls, high rises and star hotels. With a cosmopolitan population mix, the area faces problems such as water and garbage.

Major projects: Ahmednagar road will see the Metro rail project besides four flyovers which promises to solve traffic mess.

Sitting MLA: Jagdish Mulik (BJP)

Attendance in legislative assembly: 100%

Number of questions asked: 500

“We have been able to get an approval for four flyovers on Pune-Ahmednagar road. This will solve the major traffic problem. The area was once known for water scarcity due to water tanker mafias, whose influence, we ended,” said Jagdish Mulik.

City’s public bicycle sharing scheme has collapsed due to vandalism. ( Milind Saurkar/Hindustan Times )

Shivajinagar

Number of voters: 3,04,910

Location: The constituency covers central and western areas of Pune, from Deccan to Aundh and Pashan.

Profile: Areas like Aundh and Pashan house a large number of IT employees who work at the Hinjewadi IT Park. Traffic is one of the biggest problems which the constituency faces, apart from a water shortage.

Major projects: The biggest beneficiary of the ongoing Metro rail project in the city is Shivajinagar constituency, as the PMRDA plans to build a network from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, which will be the Metro hub.

MLA: Vijay Kale (BJP)

Attendance in legislative assembly: 98 %

Questions asked: 242

“Besides solving the water problems, I brought in Rs 9 crore to renovate the ITI (Industrial training institute) at Aundh. The two buildings for police staff will soon be completed. Ongoing Metro rail project will also be a problem solver for the everyday traffic mess,” said Vijay Kale.

Hadapsar is in a perpetual state of traffic chaos. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

Hadapsar

Number of voters: 5,01,836

Location: The constituency, on the eastern part of the city, covers areas such as Katraj, Bibvewadi and Hadapsar.

Profile: Constituency has large IT parks and townships. Despite multiple flyovers, traffic is only growing here day by day.

Major projects: One Metro line will connect Hadapsar with Kothrud. Ongoing work on the Katraj-Kondhwa road – the costliest in the city - promises to solve traffic issues in the area.

MLA: Yogesh Tilekar (BJP)

Attendance in legislative assembly: 90%

Questions asked: 525

“I initiated many projects which were stuck due to various reasons. Besides initiating work on the Katraj-Kondhwa road, work related to the 24x7 water scheme is also complete,” said Yogesh Tilekar.

Parvati’s urban sprawl is a big strain on city’s resources. ( Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO )

Parvati

Number of voters: 3,53,879

Location: The constituency covers parts of central Pune such as Market yard, Mukundnagar, Parvati and Sahakarnagar.

Profile: The residents of this constituency are Marathi speaking. People here constantly complain about slums, garbage and transport issues. The city’s first BRTS, laid on Satara road, is in shambles

Major projects: A Metro line has been proposed from Swargate to Katraj, but not much has happened since.

MLA: Madhuri Misal (BJP, second term)

Attendance in legislative assembly: 97%

Questions asked: 525

“Work on Integrated transport hub at Swargate has been initiated while Khadakwasla-Parvati water pipeline has been laid,” said Madhuri Misal.

