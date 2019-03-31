Residents of Wagholi in Pune hold silent protest to fight garbage woes

At least 200 residents of the Wagholi housing societies association held a silent protest on Saturday, against the delay in setting up a garbage composting plant in the area. Due to the absence of a composting plant, garbage is being burnt in an open area which causes air pollution and health problems, allege the residents.

After discussing the issue with the administration for a year, the residents of Wagholi got a garbage processing plant approved by the gram panchayat, but even after ten months, the plant is not operational. The agreement states that work will commence in four months.

The protest began from the Wageshwar temple to the garbage dumping depot. The residents demand that the gram panchayat should complete the work and make the plant operation by April 10, 2019.

“Since many months we are suffering from health problems due to the smoke that is generated from the burning of garbage at the depot,” said Haracharanjeet Bhutalia, a resident of Wagholi.

Lynne McGready, who shifted to Wagholi three years ago, said, “Despite promising that the garbage will be collected and segregated daily by the gram panchayat, there has been no change in the system at all.”

“The gram panchayat is aware of the issue and we want to bring it to their notice that their promise has not been fulfilled,” she added.

After a discussion of members of the gram panchayat, contractor, police and residents, the gram panchayat agreed to complete the work and make operational the garbage composting plant by April 10.

“If the plant does not get operational by April 10, then a special gram sabha will be held on April 15, to oust the current agency and penalise and confiscate their current setup. Also, a joint committee of residents and gram panchayat officials (ward wise) will be formed to look into the garbage issue,” said Nitin Kumar Jain, member of Wagholi housing societies association.

The gram panchayat will also conduct an awareness campaign for garbage segregation in Wagholi. There will be three new vans which will collect garbage from April 11. There will also be 15 to 20 security guards deployed across Wagholi to monitor garbage littering in the area.

