Rs1 crore compensation, civic job for family member if PMC staffer dies due to Covid-19 while on duty

pune

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:32 IST

Pune Municipal Corporation employees including, doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, security guards and officers, who are directly involved in handling the Covid-19 (coronavirus) situation in the city, will be compensated with Rs 1 crore and a job for their family member in the civic body, if they lose their life on the job due to the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and leaders of all political parties on Monday took the decision to launch the scheme. Mohol said, “PMC staff directly coming in contact with Covid-19 patients are doing their job daily, without any fear and there are possibilities that they can get infected. Hence, all party leaders decided to give a substantial compensation of Rs1 crore, if any staff member is a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Mohol said, “We have instructed the municipal commissioner to execute the scheme and prepare details for it. The PMC would call for a general body meeting later and give a nod to it, but before that the PMC can execute the scheme.”

All political party leaders said that the municipal commissioner should ensure that all the staff members get proper safety equipment.