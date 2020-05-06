Sale of petrol, diesel now open for common public: Pune district collector

pune

Updated: May 06, 2020 18:38 IST

District collector Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday issued yet another order - his third in 24 hours - allowing sale of petrol and diesel to common citizens without any pass. The order by Ram states that everyone from areas other than containment zones in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rest of the district will be given petrol and diesel by fuel stations between 7am and 7pm.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Ram had ordered that sale of petrol and diesel will only be to those involved in essential services. This was in contradiction to his previous order allowing supply of fuel to all.

A copy of the latest order, issued on Wednesday afternoon, was sent to Pune police, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, and Pune rural police.

The move was announced even though Pune city as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials have prohibited use of private vehicles and vehicles plying on the streets will require movement pass.

The fuel stations were considered as an essential service and were serving fuel only to those involved in essential services and those exempted in the collector’s previous orders.

“Today (Wednesday), there is nothing. By tomorrow, people might consider going to work. Most of the employees of petrol pumps have gone to their native places. We have issued ID cards to whoever is coming to work. We have sufficient staff,” said Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, All India Petroleum Dealers Association.

The petrol pumps in containment zones declared in parts of the district will not be allowed to function. The containment zones were declared by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune cantonment, Khadki cantonment, Dehu road cantonment, city councils, municipalities, and panchayats in the district.

“We were continuously following up on our request to open up. PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad was the first one to respond positively. Due credit goes to him,” said Daruwala.

The decision has come a day after the cases in the district reached 2,201 with an increase of 79 cases on May 5.

The order comes two days after the Pune police announced relaxation of lockdown for five shops per lane of non-essential products and construction sites with in-situ labourers.