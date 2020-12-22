e-paper
Schools get the Christmas spirit going with Nativity plays, Santa Claus

Schools get the Christmas spirit going with Nativity plays, Santa Claus

The nativity play is the enactment of the story of Jesus Christ's birth. As many as 45 staff members of the school recreated the scene depicting an infant Jesus, Mother Mary

pune Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The holiday break of the schools will begin from December 23, 2020, to January 3, 2020. Other schools in the city are also celebrating Christmas while dealing with the pandemic situation.
The holiday break of the schools will begin from December 23, 2020, to January 3, 2020. Other schools in the city are also celebrating Christmas while dealing with the pandemic situation. (HT PHOTO)
         

The schools in Pune will go into Christmas vacation beginning December 23; however, before holidays, teachers and staff at the St Joseph high school, Ghorpadi enacted the nativity play to spread a message of love, hope and positivity to students.

The nativity play is the enactment of the story of Jesus Christ’s birth. As many as 45 staff members of the school recreated the scene depicting an infant Jesus, Mother Mary, Joseph, shepherds, angels and various animals.

“It is our school’s tradition to perform the nativity of Lord Jesus Christ play.Every year before we break for the Christmas vacation, the students enact the nativity story. In the physical absence of the students in the school, we decided to enact the play. All teachers and support staff were really excited to take part in this,” Shanti Devidas, headmistress of St Joseph School said.

“There were adverse conditions when Lord Jesus was born and he showed us the light of hope. We are going through turmoil due to pandemic. We wanted to tell our students that this too shall pass. There will be normalcy again” said Father Rajesh Bansode, principal of St Joseph High School.

Even if students could not be physically present for these Christmas celebrations in the school, they attended the event virtually. Only the representatives from class 10 were present in the school to attend the event.

Edward Clint Decosta, a lab attendant in the school played the role of Joseph. “It was a different experience. When I was told that I would get to play the role of Joseph, I wasn’t confident if I would be able to perform it well but when we started to practice, my confidence boosted,” he said.

“We were really happy when we came to know that our teachers were going to perform for us. Each year students start to practice the nativity play almost a month before this day,” recalled Aditya Gaikwad, a class 10 student who had come to school to attend the celebrations.

The holiday break of the schools will begin from December 23, 2020, to January 3, 2020. Other schools in the city are also celebrating Christmas while dealing with the pandemic situation.

Clara Global School moved the Christmas celebrations completely online.

“Our teachers and students celebrated Christmas events online. Last week, we decided the dates and dedicated those days for the virtual Christmas celebrations. The students performed the nativity play online. Our teachers draped into Christmas costumes and sang Christmas carols online for the students,” Akash Thombre, Clara Global School administrator said.

The staff members of Rewachand Bhojwani Academy in camp decided to give a personal touch to the Christmas celebrations.

“We received a very good response from the students. We had informed them when would we be giving them the gifts. Before our staff reached there, students had decorated their homes,” said Roxaane Quadros, principal, Rewachand Bhojwani academy, Pune.

“We hadn’t seen our students for many months because of the pandemic. So, we went to their homes, sang carols in front of them and gave them chocolates as a gift. One staff member dressed up as Santa Claus. We have a total of 500 students. Our target was to reach 50 homes per day. We have reached the homes of maximum children,” said Ajay Sarwan, admin head at the Rewachand Bhojwani Academy Pune in the Camp area.

