SNBP all-India hockey tournament: Host Subhadra’s Nursery Bhosale Public triumphs over Pratap Nagar academy 4-2

In a thrilling six-goal encounter of the Pool H group match of the 3rd SNBP all-India hockey tournament (boys under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex, Balewadi, tournament hosts Subhadra’s Nursery Bhosale Public (SNBP) Academy triumphed over a fighting Nagar Academy Side, winning the contest 4-2.

Nagar Academy were the ones to break the deadlock as Harsh Rathod’s 20th-minute strike gave them an early advantage. However, their lead could only last for 12 minutes, as on the 32nd minute, SNBP equalised through a wonder strike from Ganesh Ukirde to make the score 1-1 on the stroke of half-time.

In the second-half, SNBP capitalised on a lucky break to get their noses in front in the 50th minute through a goal from Nilesh Kamble but were immediately pegged back a minute later when Pranjal Gwala scored an equaliser.

The hosts did not let the goal disrupt their momentum and they scored the game’s final two games in the 64th and 67th minute by Abhishek Chougule and Jay Kale respectively to make it to a 4-2 scoreboard.

In the day’s other games, Army Boys Sports Company Regiment became the first team to book a berth in the knock-out stage with a 9-0 win over Vivekanand School, Jaipur, while Raja Karnal Academy, Haryana, went on a scoring spree to score a record 32-0 win over Hockey Dhulia.

Rupinder Singh and Harmandeep Singh were the picks of the goal scorers with seven strikes apiece.

RESULTS

Pool-H: SNBP School: 4 (Ganesh Ukirde 32nd; Nilesh Kamble 50th; Abhishek Chougule 64th; Jay Kale 67th) b Pratap Nagar Academy: 2(Harsh Rathod 20th; Pranjal Gwala 51st). HT: 1-1

Pool-G: Army Boys Sports Company Regmt., Bihar: 9 (Manoranjan Minj 3rd, 33rd; Sanchit Horo 8th, Amardeep 9th; Naveen Bura 25th; Sachin Dung Dung 30th, 40th, 43rd; Ajay Kumar Yadav 34th) b Vivekanand School, Jaipur: 0. HT: 7-0

Pool-A: Raja Karnal Academy, Haryana: 32 (Soyab 4th, 32nd, 59th; Gorav 7th, 10th, 11th, 17th, 35th, 44th, 45th, 49th, 53rd, 63rd; Rupinder Singh 9th, 23rd, 40th, 42nd, 46th, 50th, 66th; Harmandeep Singh 19th, 39th, 43rd, 52nd, 60th, 62nd, 70th; Ratan 22nd, 25th, 57th, 61st, 65th) bt Hockey Dhulia: 0. HT: 12-0

Pool-C: Jay Bharat Hockey, Bhiwani, Haryana: 3 (Ankit 35th; Ashish 54th; Rajat 68th) bt Shaheed Bishan Singh MSS School: 2(Lovejeet Singh 43rd; Vasudev 58th). HT: 0-1

Pool-B: MP Hockey Academy (MPHA), Bhopal: 9 (10 – 7th, 13th; 13 – 17th; 4 – 40th, 65th; 9 – 43rd; 12 – 48th, 50th; 11 – 69th) bt Kohinoor Academy: 0. HT: 3-0

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 16:21 IST