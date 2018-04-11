State approves police commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad,a satellite city near Pune

The Maharashtra government has decided to form separate police commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad, a satellite city near Pune. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Pune guardian minister Girish Bapat said that the police commissionerate will have total 15 police stations of which 10 are from the city while the rest of the five will be added from rural areas of Pune district.

At present, there are nine police stations covering the entire jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which was formed in 1982. The population of the satellite city goes to around 22-23 lakh.

The 15 new police stations are — Nigdi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Bhosari, Wakad, Hinjewadi, Sangvi, Dighi, Chikhli, Chakan, Anandi, Dehu Road, Talegaon Dabhade and Talegaon MIDC.

“The decision was taken to govern the city better than before. It had become necessary to form a separate police commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad considering its rising number of population, urbanisation, educational institutions and number of voters. This will also help the police to maintain law and order efficiently,” Bapat told reporters at Mantralaya.

Initially, the state government will take a rented place to run the police commissionerate. It will also need strength of 4,840 officers and constables to run it for which 2,207 posts will be taken from the Pune police commissionerate and office of Pune superintendent of police while for the rest, new posts will be created. The recruitment for the new posts will be done in three phases. In the first phase, 60% post will be filed, in the second 20% and in the last phase the rest of 20% posts will be filled. The state government will need to spend a total of Rs 320.60 crore for the same, said Bapat.

He further pointed out that the satellite city comprises Hinjewadi which is popular for having information technology (IT) companies, industries, workshops, colleges and others in large number.