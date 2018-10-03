State council suspends, fines two Pune vets after golden retriever pup dies

In a first such case in the state, the Maharashtra state veterinary council has suspended two veterinary doctors for “negligence towards a patient”.

Dr Dilip Sonune and Dr A Gujarathi of My Pet Care clinic in Hadapsar, Pune, have been suspended for three months by the council over treatment of a golden retriever, that died at the clinic.

Dr Shridhar Bedarkar, assistant commissioner of the council, said, “This is the first time that any doctor has been suspended by us for causing negligence in treatment of a pet. There is also a fine of Rs 500. Such an action has been taken for the first time in Maharashtra. The council was formed in 1997 and the Maharashtra state veterinary council act too was issued the same year. Now the letter of suspension has been issued against Dr Dilip Sonune and Dr A Gujarathi of My Pet Care, a veterinary centre in Pune (Hadapsar) on October 1, Monday, and according to the council they cannot work or practice till December 1, 2018.”

Dr Bedarkar said, “The pet died due to parvo virus infection as per the post mortem reports.”

Dr Shirish Chitte, registrar of the council added that this is an example for veterinary doctors and centres not to take any patient for granted.

Confirming his suspension, Dr Dilip Sonune said, “I have quit My Pet Care . When the incident took place I was ill and could not turn up at the centre. I have never physically treated the pet in question. I will be challenging the council’s decision in a higher court soon.”

BR Dhaigude, police naik, Hadapsar police station said, “Yogesh Gawali came to us claiming his pet died due to negligence and hence, we suggested a post mortem. Later, the post mortem reports and documents were sent to the council who later took the action of suspension of the doctors for three months.”

Pet owner Yogesh Gawali said, “I bought the puppy on May 8 and there was a vaccination to be given since he was only two-and-a-half months old. After the vaccination he was not keeping well and was suffering loose motions. We got in touch with My Pet Care and Dr Sonune. When contacted they asked me to bring in the ailing pet for treatment. Even after injections and medicines, his health kept deteriorating and he succumbed on May 19. Seeing this, we decided to go the police and the rest is history. I am still not happy with the judgement of the council as I have lost Rs 80,000 right in total. Who is going to compensate me?”

Parvo virus is a highly infectious viral illness and if a dog is infected chances of it being saved are around 50 per cent. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea and fever.

Vets prescribe caution on ruling

Dr Milind Hatekar, committee member, Pet practitioners association of Mumbai, said, “Proper investigation and evaluation needs to take place into the incident. The council can be wrong also as the vet needs to be given an equal opportunity to explain his side. Besides, the vet can appeal the council’s decision in court.”

Dr Anil Ulemale, head, department of veterinary surgery, veterinary hospital, Government medical college, Pune, said, “Investigation into every aspect of the cases is needed, as to what course of medicine the pet was prescribed, when was he bought, studying CCTV footage from the centre. Secondly, pet dogs’ immunity and development of antibodies are mainly based on mother’s milk which is essential till three months of age. Here the pet was only 2.5-months-old which means he had not developed enough antibodies to fight the infections he had suffered from. The council or investigators should also question the breeder about the pet’s history and his mother’s medical history, so that all the angles in the case are covered.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 14:44 IST