Sub-junior national basketball championship: Maharashtra girls enters final after 8 years

Girls from the Maharashtra team came out with a flying performance to defeat Karnataka in the semi-final of the 45th sub-junior national basketball championship in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The super performance helped Maharashtra to knock out Karnataka 51-47 and enter the finals after eight years.

In 2010, Maharashtra had defeated Chhattisgarh to lift the sub-junior national title.

Maharashtra will now face Tamil Nadu who defeated Chhattisgarh 72-58 in the second semi-final.

Maharashtra did not start off well as they were trailing 7-11 at the end of first quarter.

In the second quarter, Maharashtra chipped in with few quick baskets to trail with the one point with a scoreline reading 15-16.

From the third quarter onwards, it was Maha girls who dominated the proceedings and took seven points to lead with the scoreline reading 35-28.

The final quarter saw both the teams coming out with an attacking approach and scored the baskets in tandem but in the end, it was Maharashtra who scored a 51-47 victory.

For Maharashtra, Shomira Bidaye, Riccha Ravi, Dhara Phate and Tanvi Salve scored six, nine, eleven, eight and six points respectively.

The boys team from Maharashtra had a disappointing outing as they bowed out of the tournament with going down 70-74 against Rajasthan in the semifinal.

Results (Semi-finals):

Girls:

Maharashtra 51 (Shomira Bidaye 9, Riccha Ravi 11, Dhara Phate 8, Tanvi Salve 6) bt Karnataka 47 (Adithi 16, Vaishnavi 10) Half-Time 15-16

Boys:

Rajasthan 74 (Ashish Bhargav 22) beat Maharashtra 70 (Sahil Dhanavate 18, Dev Premi 9) Half Time: 22-37

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 15:01 IST