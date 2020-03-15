Two more arrested in Mumbai by Pune police for manufacturing substandard sanitisers

pune

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:25 IST

The Pune police, on Sunday, arrested two more persons from Mumbai for manufacturing substandard hand sanitisers.

The two accused have been identified as Parag Doshi and Haresh Bera of Synergy Hygienic Corporation in Sakinaka area of Mumbai, according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Pune.

The action comes a day after three people, identified as Ajay Gandhi, Mohan Chaudhary and Suresh Chheda, were arrested by the police from Pune for selling substandard sanitisers. Officials of the crime branch along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had raided a flat and seized substandard sanitiser packets worth Rs 1.02 lakh from the three in Dattawadi on Friday.

On Sunday, the officials made a seizure of Rs 2.27 lakh from the company in Sakinaka. The total seizure so far has been worth Rs 3.35 lakh. The investigation is underway by Unit 1 of the Pune police crime branch.