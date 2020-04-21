Two more officials of Faraskhana police station test +ve

pune

After a constable attached to the Faraskhana police station tested covid positive on Friday, two more constables from the police station were positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, confirmed Swapna Gore, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1.

“The two found positive on Tuesday were among the 14 people quarantined after found to be close contacts of the earlier case. The further process for the two new cases has already started, “said DCP Gore.

The wife of the first official was also found to be positive and is believed to have passed it to her husband, according to a senior official.

While the first police official is undergoing treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial in Pimpri along with his wife, the other two are being treated at different hospitals in the city.

The Faraskhana police station operates from the same building as that of Vishrambaug police station. Multiple hotspots for Covid-19 active patients as well as deaths are in the jurisdiction of Faraskhana police station. The area of the police station itself is under containment seal for over 10 days now.

The building holds a major lock-up facility for arrested people as well as the office of divisional assistant commissioner of police and zonal deputy commissioner of police above the police station.

The police station has a disinfection tunnel installed outside the building entrance.