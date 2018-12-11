Two of five-member gang arrested, 20 theft cases brought to light by Pune police

he arrest of two found in preparation of robbing an ATM by Pune police has brought to light 20 other robberies and thefts carried out by the five member gang the duo are a part of. While the two were arrested at 11pm on Saturday night, the remaining three fled the spot.

The arrested men have been identified as Arjunsingh Rajputsingh Dudhani, 45, a resident of Bhapkar Vasti in Manjri and Gogalsingh Badalsingh Kalyani, 46, a resident of Ramtekdi in Hadapsar, while the absconding trio were identified as Patarsingh Gabbarsingh Taak, 19, Tilaksingh Badalsingh Taak, 24, and Vickysingh Jalinder Kalyani, 27, all residents of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar.

Dudhani told the police that the gang would steal cars from parking areas and use them to carry out break-ins and thefts. After the robbery, they would abandon the vehicle.

The five were sitting in a silver Hyundai Accent in Malwadi area of Hadapsar. The police received information regarding their location and set a trap to arrest them. They found four cutters, four boar cutters, three screw-drivers, two metal holders, one packet of chilli powder, a rope, and a sword in the car. The police seized goods worth ₹ 19,50,000 from their possession, upon interrogation. The seized goods included a car, a two-wheeler, 240 gram gold jewellery, and a LED television set.

Of the 20 cases brought to light by the arrests, 14 were registered at Hadapsar police station, two at Talegaon police station and one each at Sinhagad road, Bibwewadi, and Alankar police stations.

Of the two cases in Talegaon against the gang members, the Pune rural police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 16:53 IST