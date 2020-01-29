e-paper
Home / Pune News / Under-16 All India Ranking National Series tennis: Sahil Tambat steamrolls into quarters

Under-16 All India Ranking National Series tennis: Sahil Tambat steamrolls into quarters

pune Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:54 IST
Second-seed Sahil Tambat and top-seed Vaishnavi Adkar scored easy wins to enter the quarterfinals of the Under-16 All India Ranking National Series tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Tambat ousted 16th seeded Vibhu Challagundla 6-2, 6-2 and Adkar got the better of Srivally Medishetty 6-1, 6-0.

Adakar will now face Pune’s Sonal Patil, who defeated Urvee Kate 6-4, 6-3.

Patil, who is unseeded, trains under coach Hemant Bendrey and is known for her returns.

Another unseeded local player, Ruma Gaikaiwari, also entered the quarterfinals defeating seventh seeded Chandini Srinivasan 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.

She will face second seeded Lakshmi Aurnkumar, who scored a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Saumya Ronde.

Among the boys, Tambat hardly put a foot wrong as Challagundla was ousted in all departments of the game. Tambat will now be up against eight seeded Nirav Shetty who got better of Dawar Kanav 6-0, 7-5.

Results: (third round)

Boys: 14-Prassana Rao bt AS Shyam Sundarr 6-4, 6-2; 7-Arjun Premkumar bt 12-Ritvik Nadikude 6-3, 6-3; 3-Arunva Mujumder bt 13-Adhirit Awal 6-3, 6-2; 5-Daksh Prasad bt 10-Shivam Kadam 7-5, 6-4; Siddharth Marathe bt 6-Aryan Deshwal 6-0, 6-0; Cahir Warik bt Saksham Attray 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; 8-Nirav Shetty bt Dawar Kanav 6-0, 7-5; 2-Sahil Tambat bt 16-Vibhu Challagundla 6-2, 6-2.

Girls: 1-Vaishnavi Adkar bt 15-Srivally Medishetty 6-1, 6-0; Sonal Patil bt Vaishnavi Vakiti6-1, 6-1; 4-Sai Bhoyar bt 13-Rari Chavan 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; 5-Syryanshi Tanwar bt 12-Apurva Vemuri 6-1, 6-2; 6-Sweta Samanta bt Urvee Kate 6-4, 6-3; 14-Madhurima Sawant bt 3-Sanvi Ahluwalia 6-4, 6-3; 11-Ruma Gaikaiwari bt 7-Chandini Srinivasan 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; 2-Lakshmi Arunkumar bt 16-Saumya Ronde 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

