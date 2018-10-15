Undri’s ‘Bond’ beaten to death in revenge attack for assault on woman

Akshay Sonawane (24), a resident of Tarawade vasti in Undri, was beaten to death on Saturday evening by three men who reside in the same vasti. Sonawane, a history-sheeter who had 10 cases lodged against him, picked a quarrel and assaulted a woman, Laxmi Thorat (40), from the neighbourhood. Hence, in retaliation, the woman’s husband, Madhukar Thorat (40), and two unidentified accomplices cornered Sonawane and assaulted him with bamboos, wooden sticks and iron rods. Sonawane succumbed to the attack on the spot, near Mohamadwadi, on Saturday.

According to Milind Patil, assistant commissioner of police, ACP, (Wanowrie) division, Sonawane, who was known as ‘Bond’ in the vasti and on Saturday morning, was driving his two-wheeler in Undri, allegedly rashly, when Laxmi Thorat was walking on the road, stopped him and questioned his road-way manner. Sonawane, according to police, proceeded to beat her up on the road.

Thorat promptly went to the Wanowrie police station and lodged a complaint.

Police inspector (crime) Sahebrao Bhapkar, says that Sonawane, on hearing a police complaint was lodged against him, proceeded to pelt stones on Thorat’s house.

That evening, Thorat’s husband returned home and was informed of what had happened.

“Two other associates and the husband tracked Sonawane down and beat him up with bamboos and sticks, due to which he died,” ACP Patil added.

An FIR has been lodged by Sonawane’s father Balasaheb Raghunath Sonawane ( 44) and the three accused have been booked on charges of murder.

ACP Milind Patil further added that the area residents had been tired of the criminal activities of Akshay Sonawane for some time now. “Sonawane was always roaming outside and was into drugs. The residents of the area, including his father, were fed up with him because he was a nuisance and a troublemaker,” he said.

