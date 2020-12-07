e-paper
Vendor's 2-wheeler with Rs7 lakh in cash in dicky stolen from Paud road in Pune

Vendor’s 2-wheeler with Rs7 lakh in cash in dicky stolen from Paud road in Pune

Complaint lodged by Nana peth resident who owns a fish shop.

pune Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
A 44-year-old meat seller’s two-wheeler was stolen after he had kept Rs 7 lakh cash in the storage unit of the vehicle and parked it on Paud road on Saturday morning.
PUNE: A 44-year-old meat seller’s two-wheeler was stolen after he had kept Rs 7 lakh cash in the storage unit of the vehicle and parked it on Paud road on Saturday morning.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Amol Pardeshi (44) a resident of Nana peth who owns a fish shop on Paud road.

Pardeshi had withdrawn the money to pay someone, according to police.

He kept the cash in the storage of the two-wheeler and went inside his shop around 11:15am on Saturday.

However, when he returned, the vehicle was missing, according to police.

A case under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code is registered at Kothrud police station.

