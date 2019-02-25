Vikhe Patil skips Cong-NCP public meetings; triggers speculations of his unhappiness over Ahmednagar seat

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, skipped two public meetings of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress one on February 23 in Parli and the other on February 20 in Nanded, triggering speculations that he is unhappy with the Congress after the party failed to secure the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for his son Sujay Patil.

While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Vikhe Patil denied the speculations. However, he accepted that his followers have been disappointed as there has been no decision on the Ahmednagar seat.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the Ahmednagar seat is with the NCP. Vikhe Patil said that he has requested Sharad Pawar, NCP chief to reconsider his stand about the constituency.

“The decision will be taken by the party high command,” said Vikhe Patil, adding that if the party decides to contest the elections from Ahmednagar, it is sure to win.

Vikhe Patil also urged Pawar to be large-hearted. He said, “Pawar should treat Sujay as his grandson and give the Ahmednagar seat to the Congress.”

On Saturday, Vikhe Patil and his son Sujay skipped the public meeting in Parli, which was organised by the Congress and the NCP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Instead, the father-son duo spent time with party workers in their hometown, Parvaranagar. During the meeting, party workers urged Vikhe Patil to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He asked the party workers to exercise restraint for a few days, post which the final decision will be taken.

On February 20 , Vikhe Patil skipped a public meeting organised by the Congress-NCP in Nanded.

On a number of occasions, Sujay had hinted that he will have to chose another option if the Congress is unable to bag the Ahmednagar seat. Ahmednagar district has two Lok Sabha constituencies including Ahmednagar and Shirdi. However, the Shirdi seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and therefore, it is out of bounds for the father-son duo.

