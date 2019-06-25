Wari 2019: Annual journey of sant Tukaram’s palkhi begins from Dehu

Dehu received showers as the annual Sant Tukaram palkhi pilgrimage to Pandharpur began at 2.30pm from the Sant Tukaram temple on Monday.

Sant Tukaram was a 17th century Hindu poet and sant of the Bhakti movement in Maharashtra. Tukaram’s followers came in large numbers from across Maharashtra to begin the journey along with their sant’s palkhi.

With the rhythm of taal and mrudungas within the temple courtyard, the palkhi began its journey.

“We are halting tonight at the Inamdar Wada and will reach Pune along with Sant Dnyaneshwar’s palkhi on June 26 and halt on 27 June in Pune, before moving ahead on June 28,” said Prashant More, a kirtankar. The 250-km long journey to Pandharpur will end on July 11, 2019.

Devotees celebrate with music and traditional dance during the sant Tukaram palkhi in Dehu on Monday. ( HT/PHOTO )

Alandi is all set to accommodate more than 2 lakh warkaris who have already gathered to follow Sant Dnyaneshwar, which will begin on June 25.

Devotees will follow Sant Dnyaneshwar’s paduka in the palkhi procession when it begins from Alandi at 4 pm and cover 164 km to Pandharpur.

The palkhis will arrive in Pune on June 26 where the Tukaram palkhi will halt at Shri Nivdunga Vithal Mandir, Nana Peth while Sant Dnyaneshwar palkhi will halt at Palkhi Vithoba Mandir in Bhavani peth until the procession resumes on June 28.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 14:49 IST