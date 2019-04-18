Wildlife Institute of India roped in to save Pune dwellers from rising urban leopard interface

In Pune, it isn’t hard to come across stories of wild animals straying into human settlements. According to the forest department leopard attack incidents have increased from 69 in 2017-2018 to 147 incidents in 2018-2019 in Pune district. What can be done to reduce the leopard-human conflict which is on the rise in Pune district?

In order to curb this menace, the forest has department has decided to find research-oriented solutions to reduce the increasing leopard-human conflict. For this, the forest department has roped in Wildlife Institute of India, which will conduct research studies that will focus on the increasing conflict in parts of Pune district. The research will also focus on leopard-prone areas and suggest measures to reduce their population.

Vivek Khandekar, chief conservator of forests said, “ We are hoping that the research will help in giving us scientific measures to curb this menace. Local forest officers will assist the researchers from Wildlife Institute of India to find locations where the frequency of the leopard-human conflicts has increased over the years. The research will be done to find out how can this conflict be minimised in a time-bound manner.”

When asked if sterilisation of leopards will be used as a preventive measure, Khandekar said, “The method sterilisation of leopards to reduce their population in a specific area is likely to be used. However, more methods will come up once the research begins.”

Khandekar also said, “Since this is a long-term project the reports and findings will be discussed in a phase-wise manner, which will help us decide what steps can be taken.”

In January, forest officials signed a memorandum with the Wildlife Institute of India for a four-year detailed study. The department also proposed a budget of Rs 4 crore to the government. The state government has approved Rs 92 lakh last week.

According to forest department officials, the first phase will identify conflicts and reduction measures. The second phase will focus on monitoring leopards in human premises and monitor their activity. The dissemination of the research findings will be done on regular basis.

Leopard attacks in Pune district

2015-2016--- 34 incidents

2016-2017--- 20 incidents

2017-2018--- 69 incidents

2018-2019-- 147 incidents

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 16:08 IST