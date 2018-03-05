With storage in Pune dams at 10-year high, no water cuts in city this summer

Even as residents experience the scorching heat with the temperature soaring above 35 degrees Celsius, they need not worry about their most apparent water issues this summer. According to the recent data, water storage in various dams under the Pune division currently stands at 61 per cent, highest in a decade.

The high water levels in the dams, according to officials, is mainly due to excess water in Pune and the neighbouring districts. According to the latest data released by the state water resources department, water levels on Sunday in the four dams - Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar - that supply water to Pune city stands at 49.18 per cent, which is higher than 45.44 per cent during the same period last year.

With levels in four dams supplying water to Pune close to 50 per cent, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials have ruled out any possibility of water cuts during summer.

According to the statistics, Khadakwasla’s water levels were at 73.53 per cent as against 66.84 per cent in 2017. Most of the other dams, like Panshet holds the 66.38 per cent of live water as against 69.25 per cent during last year.

Similarly Temghar holds 1.39 per cent water as the dam is under repair work, as against 1.77 per cent in 2017, while water stored in Varasgaon stands at 55.42 per cent as compared to 43.9 per cent last year.

While Pune region, comprising Kolhapur, Solapur, Satara and Sangli districts, has 60.87 per cent water following the 50 per cent excess rainfall this year, the water levels in dams of Vidarbha paint a worrying picture with just 22 per cent stock available.

In Amravati division, water stored in dams has plummeted to 22.64 per cent, while in Nagpur the overall storage was 22.25 per cent, the lowest in the state.

Renowned hydrologist and head of water and irrigation commission, Madhav Chitale, said,“Water stock at these dams remain high even as summer approaches, a time when consumption of water increases, which is a good sign. Maharashtra had received very good rainfall last monsoon. Since we have adequate water stock ahead of summer, we should use it carefully. Actually we have to save 30 per cent water every year, which will reduce water pressure on the next year.”

Secretary of the second Maharashtra irrigation commission DM More, said, “The dams prominently supply water to cities only. What about rural area? Most of the rural areas in the Pune region depend on groundwater for drinking purpose. The condition of groundwater reservoirs is not good. This means these statistics are sketching a false picture about water scarcity in the future.”

The overall water stock in Maharashtra is at 48.17 per cent, which is almost 9 per cent higher than the total available stock in March 2017. As far as Marathwada is concerned, 957 dams in Marathwada region hold 43.54 per cent live water which is 8 per cent higher compared to last year.