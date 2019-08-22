Woman poisons self and daughter in Pune; husband booked for abetment to suicide

pune

Aug 22, 2019

The Pune police on Thursday arrested a man for abetting the suicide of his wife, while the deceased wife has been booked for the attempted murder of their daughter.

The man was identified as Shamrao Sable, 26 and his wife has been identified as Gokula Sable, 25. The couple resided at Pari company chowk, Narhe. The man, who works as a car driver, was produced in a local court on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, on August 19, Gokula consumed rat poison and also forced her four-year-old daughter to do so. However, Pooja survived. The incident was recorded at the Sinhgad road police station and upon investigation, the police found that the husband’s drinking habit drove the woman to take the drastic step.

The complaint against Gokula has been lodged by a police official of the Sinhgad road police station and the complaint against Shamrao has been lodged by the deceased woman’s elder brother Kundalik Bhurke, 28, a resident of Bhovla village, Hingoli.

“The couple also has an elder son who lives with Shamrao’s parents at their native village. Gokula was undergoing treatment at Navale hospital in Narhe and died on Wednesday. Her body was brought to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem,” said police sub-inspector Rupali Patil of Sinhgad road police station who is investigating the case.

The incident was recorded in two separate cases at Sinhgad road police station. The husband has been booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (punishment voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with an intention to cause breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), while the deceased woman has booked under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, with intent to commit an offence) of IPC for trying to kill her daughter.

