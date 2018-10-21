19 shops gutted in fire at Lakhnaur furniture market in Mohali

Around 19 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in Lakhnaur furniture market in Mohali on Sunday morning.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started at around 4 am.

A group of locals reached the spot but could not save the material kept inside since the shops were locked.

The shops were made of tin sheds and were destroyed in the fire, a police official said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by 9 am.

Cabinet minister Balbir Sidhu inspected the site and assured assistance from the state government.

An affected shop owner Harinder Singh Chunnimajra said furniture kept inside the shops was destroyed in the blaze and the loss is yet to be ascertained.

“We have received orders from customers in the wake of festive season. I don’t know how will we make up for the loss,” he said.

The furniture market was built on three acre of land.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 13:02 IST