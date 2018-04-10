Aged couple in Ludhiana gives birth to healthy twins through in-vitro fertilisation

Never say never. These are the words that 50-year-old Sukhwinder Kaur says echo in her mind when she looks at her newborn twins, after she went through the process of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Sukhwinder and her husband Mahinder Singh (65) from Raikot got married 34 years ago. The couple was elated when they were blessed with two sons, but destiny had a different plan.

“Our world came crashing down when our sons died in 2010,” says Sukhwinder as tears roll down her cheeks. While their elder son Gurdeep Singh (24) was electrocuted, his younger brother (21) died in a bid to save him. “I lost both of them on the same day. It felt like that was end of my living. But I never lost hope,” she adds.

To fill the void in their lives, Kaur wanted to start from the scratch. The couple visited many doctors and religious places, but to no avail. Doctors even told the couple that it will be impossible for Sukhwinder to conceive.

It was then that Sukhwinder says she decided to see an IVF specialist. Her joy knew no bounds when she learnt last year that they were expecting twins. “The moment was awesome. When I conceived, we kept looking at the ultrasounds,” she says with a spark in her eyes.

After a gap of eight years, happiness found its way back. Sukhwinder delivered two girls on April 2. “Age is not a number. I wanted healthy kids,” she says.

Mahinder Singh, father of the twins, is elated. “It is magical to hear their voice fill the room. It is a marvellous experience.”

Sukhwinder’s gynecologist says, “The case was challenging because of age of the couple, but we are proud of the mother for the way she coped with the stress and strains of pregnancy and father for his support.”