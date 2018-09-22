Bathinda councillor booked for having fake SC certificate

Police have booked independent councillor Gurmit Kaur of Bathinda municipal corporation (MC) for making a fake certificate declaring her as a member of scheduled caste (SC) community, on the basis of which she contested elections from a ward reserved for SC candidates.

On the orders of the court of judicial magistrate (first class) Harinder Singh, a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) of IPC and relevant sections of the Representation of People Act has been registered against Gurmit Kaur, councillor from ward number 49 in Janata Nagar here.

Sundar Kumar, husband of late Shakuntla Devi who had contested as Congress candidate against the accused, had approached the court, alleging that Gurmit Kaur had made SC certificate by forging documents.

A vigilance inquiry in the matter had also found that the SC certificate of Gurmit Kaur was fake.

As per the inquiry, Gurmit Kaur is from the general category and she got married to Gagandeep Singh, who belongs to SC community. On the basis of her marriage, she got issued a certificate declaring her as a member of SC category.

