Chandigarh MC snaps water supply to engineering college for not using meter

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday disconnected the main water connection of Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, for using unmetered water supply for the past 10 years.

“The college has been using the main water connection to fill up its underground reservoir without installing a meter. The college failed to install one, despite being served a notice two months ago. Hence, the water connection has been snapped till a meter is installed,” said Suresh Gill, executive engineer, MC’s public health wing.

Principal Manpreet Singh said he did not have any information about disconnection of the water connection. “Last week, we got a letter that a meter needs to be installed, and one was installed through the MC,” he claimed.

CCET is under the administrative control of the directorate of technical education, Chandigarh administration, and is affiliated to Panjab University for its degree courses and Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training for its diploma courses.

Around 1,000 students are enrolled in the various degree and diploma courses.

Meanwhile, MC will hold a camp at Deep Complex, Hallomajra, on March 21, to enable residents to apply for a metered water connection. At present, most of them are using unmetered water connections that will be disconnected after April 1.