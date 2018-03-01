Dowry death: Husband, in-laws booked after missing woman’s body fished out of Bhakra canal

The police on Wednesday booked the husband and in-laws of a 27-year-old woman — whose body was fished out of the Bhakra canal in Samana near Patiala on February 27 — for dowry death.

The deceased, Nikita Sharma, who hailed from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had gone missing on February 18.

The case was registered after the Nikita’s family members held a protest outside the Burail police post.

Nikita had married Hemant Sharma, a resident of Sector 45, Chandigarh, around six years ago. She was employed as a nurse at a private hospital in Sector 34 and is survived by a three-year-old daughter, who is currently in her in-laws’ custody.

As per her family, she had left home on February 18 saying that she was going to work.

Her father Surender Sharma has alleged that Hemant had been harassing his daughter for dowry ever since they got married. “Nikita’s troubles multiplied after the birth of her daughter,” he added.

Surender said they visited the police station several times since Nikita went missing but the cops did not take the matter seriously.

However, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (South) Deepak Yadav said, “We have registered a case against Hemant and his family members for dowry death on the statement of the victim’s father.”

Nikita’s body was handed over to her family after postmortem at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.