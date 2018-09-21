Drug peddler woman whose son died of overdose arrested in Ludhiana

A 47-year-old woman of Gurpal Nagar continued to sell drugs even after her son died of its overdose around a year ago. However, she was arrested with an accomplice on Thursday night by Ludhiana unit of a special task force (STF), with 200 gm heroin.

The police also recovered ₹2,500, allegedly earned by selling drugs, an electronic weighing machine and scooter from their possession.

The accused were identified as Paramjit Kaur alias Pammi of Gurpal Nagar and Parminder Singh alias Sonu, 28, of New Shimlapuri.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of the STF, said they arrested the accused from Gurpal Nagar during checking. The accused were coming on a scooter when the police stopped them for checking. “When frisked, the police recovered the heroin from the scooter,” he said.

The accused woman has been involved in drug peddling since five years, he said, adding that she is already facing trial in a drug peddling case. Her accomplice Parminder runs a workshop of gates and grills and has been into drug trafficking from the past three years, but never got caught.

“Paramjit’s son Simranjit Singh alias Sonu died of drug overdose around one and a half years ago. He was a drug peddler too and Parminder was his friend. After her son died, the woman continued selling drugs with Parminder’s help,” said inspector Singh.

The accused said that they procured heroin from one Bablu of Shimlapuri, who too will be arrested soon, the inspector said.

“A case under Sections 22/27-A/29/61/85 of NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at division number 6 police station. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning,” he added.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 22:09 IST