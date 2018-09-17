Ludhiana man dupes BCA student of ₹4 lakh on promise of job in Punjab police, booked

A Ludhiana resident, his wife, son and another accomplice have been booked for allegedly duping a Hoshiarpur resident of ₹4.12 lakh on the pretext of securing him a job in Punjab police.

In his complaint, Rahul Sharma of Khepra village of Hoshiarpur, who is a BCA student, said that he came in contact with accused Baldev Singh Sandu through his uncle Rajinder Prasad of Tajpur road of Ludhiana on July 13. The accused claimed that he had direct links with the director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora and can secure a job for him in Punjab Police.

On July 16, the accused even took him to the DGP office in Chandigarh and made him sit in the reception area, stating that he will be back after meeting the police chief. After coming back, the accused assured him that he has been selected. On the same day, the complainant received a text message on his mobile phone about a job confirmation.

“On July 25, the accused demanded ₹4.12 lakh in the name of the DGP and took me to his office again on July 26. Then on August 20, the accused told me that his appointment has been cancelled. That’s when I realised I have been duped I demanded my money back and also requested Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simrajit Singh Bains to intervene,”said the complainant.

“Later, I along with my uncle and father went to the house of the accused to get my money back. But when we reached there his wife assaulted and abused me. The accused even lodged an FIR against us at Tibba police station. Meanwhile, we made a complaint against the accused to the DGP and senior superintendent of police (SSP), Hoshiarpur, also. After investigating the case, the police registered the case against the accused. The officers at DGP office have assured us that the case registered against us at Tibba police station will be cancelled,” he added.

Based on Rahul’s complaint, a case has been registered against Baldev Singh Sandhu of Tibba road, his son Anmol Singh, wife Narinderpal Kaur and accomplice Ranjot Singh under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Assistant sub inspector Didar Singh, who is investigating the case,said the police have booked the accused and have launched a manhunt for them.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 18:42 IST